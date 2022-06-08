"Land of Angels: Book I: The Holy Path" from Christian Faith Publishing author Terence Alfred Aditon is an enjoyable adventure for four unique individuals who find themselves involved in a dangerous battle that could change the new world forever.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 08, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Land of Angels: Book I: The Holy Path": a complex and engaging futuristic tale. "Land of Angels: Book I: The Holy Path" is the creation of published author Terence Alfred Aditon.
Aditon shares, "Who are these royal twins, Prince Stefan and Princess Anne, born to the monarchs of New Britannia, one hundred years after the World Peace Treaty? They are mystical and religious in an increasingly secular world. The prince has chosen Anglican ordination, studying also with a Buddhist Master. In his mortal aspects, he is in love with Rebecca, who must resolve being married to a prince who is also a priest. He must find the path between his mortal love and his love for the Glory. Stefan's best friend from childhood, Aidan, is in love with Princess Anne, afraid to declare himself to her as she works with her research foundation and is courted by a charming new arrival. Their much-loved kinsman is their Uncle Michael, who is of Old Roman nobility and who now is Pope. He needs Stefan to find a way to thwart the greed of developers, who want to claim the great ancient monastery lands of Terre Les Anges, the Land of Angels. Stefan must go there, his identity secret, to find the deed written almost two thousand years before, some of it lost, some in pieces, that will thwart the developers. Meanwhile, Aidan is in despair over Anne. He disappears, choosing perhaps to die of heartbreak among the marginal people who reject life in the New West. Stefan must find him, and both twins are waiting on the Glory to reveal their purpose for this time they are on earth. Much of their path has been mystery, but all of them must resolve the issues of their tangled lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Alfred Aditon's new book takes readers into a fascinating new world that finds royal twins on an unexpected journey of faith.
Aditon balances realistic world issues with a cast of affable characters within the pages of this fascinating contemporary Christian fiction.
