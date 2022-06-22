"7 Principles of Servant Leadership: The Power of Mentorship" from Christian Faith Publishing author Terence Winslow is a thought-provoking discussion of how one can manifest a life of abundance and success.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "7 Principles of Servant Leadership: The Power of Mentorship": an encouraging discussion of the key principles that have led to success. "7 Principles of Servant Leadership: The Power of Mentorship" is the creation of published author Terence Winslow, a dedicated family man and twenty-year retired United States Army veteran. Winslow is a philanthropist, evangelist, fair racquetball player, and recipient of many honors, including an honorary doctorate in humane letters.
Winslow shares, "The 7 Principles of Servant Leadership is written for people who have an internal flame to become highly successful in their chosen field of endeavor. Throughout this edition, you will meet many of the masters of personal development and my mentors who came from ordinary backgrounds to achieve wildly successful results in a variety of industries. They each came from different circumstances and a wide range of gifts and personal obstacles. All have experienced failure and achieved greatness.
"The 7 Principles of Servant Leadership identifies my personal value system and insights crafted into the blueprint for you to become masterfully successful from a collection of wisdom and insights from the greatest collection of thought leaders assembled. This roadmap will allow you to soar of the wings of eagles and make a difference in whatever you choose to pursue and allow you to serve with the peace of mind that only a unique and emotionally insightful tool like this could manifest itself in this century."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Winslow's new book shares a powerful message that is certain to resonate and empower readers from all backgrounds.
Winslow shares in hopes of helping others to achieve the levels of success they seek at a spiritual, personal, and financial level.
Consumers can purchase "7 Principles of Servant Leadership: The Power of Mentorship" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "7 Principles of Servant Leadership: The Power of Mentorship," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing