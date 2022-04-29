"Life Interrupted" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Teresa and Whitney Corby is a thoughtful discussion of Whitney's traumatic car accident and the healing journey that led the Corbys on an unexpected journey of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Interrupted": a powerful story of faith, healing, and determination when all hope seems lost. "Life Interrupted" is the creation of published authors Teresa and Whitney Corby, a mother-and-daughter duo who share their story of courage, sadness, and strength in hopes of helping other individuals and their families who may share a similar life experience.
Teresa and Whitney share, "A Division 1 lacrosse player just starting her college career knowing that her future would be in health care helping other people through different times.
"Driven in every sense of the word, she decided to head to the gym on one cold winter night in Upstate New York while at home on Christmas break. No one could begin to imagine the events that would unfold, changing her life and everyone around her forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa and Whitney Corby's new book will tug at the heartstrings and encourage the soul as readers witness a miraculous recovery.
Teresa and Whitney offer a deeply personal account of the night that changed their lives forever and all that followed within the pages of this compelling biographical work.
Consumers can purchase "Life Interrupted" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
