"Bella the Caterpillar" from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Cano is a charming story that explores themes such as colors, acceptance, and growing up for young readers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bella the Caterpillar": an encouraging message of God's love for young readers. "Bella the Caterpillar" is the creation of published author Teresa Cano, who was born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, and now resides in El Paso, Texas, with her husband and family for over thirty years. She has her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN) degree and has been a pediatric nurse for many years.
Cano shares, "Bella the caterpillar wants to have beautiful colors when she becomes a butterfly. She is already beautiful just the way she is but wants to ask her friends what colors are beautiful to them. Bella believes she can pick the color she will have on her wings when she becomes a butterfly. Her mother tells her that it shouldn't matter what color her wings will be because she will be beautiful with any color.
"Her mother allows Bella to explore and ask her other friends what colors they love. Of course, they love the color they are, but Bella is having trouble picking the color she wants to become. After she speaks with all her friends around the pond where she lives, Bella is still uncertain of what color is the most beautiful. In the morning, after being in her cocoon, Bella realizes that all colors are beautiful. God has made all colors beautiful."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Cano's new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Dulcie Hillenberg.
Cano and Hillenberg's combined talents present readers with an enjoyable reading experience.
