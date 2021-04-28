MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life or Thirty": a stirring call for self-reflection. "Life or Thirty" is the creation of published author, Teresa Cash, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Teresa writes, "Life or Thirty is a book that addresses a specific choice that we all must make. Do we choose to partake of the tree of life and have eternal life with our Father in heaven? Or do we choose to partake of the god of money and have eternal life in the lake of fire?
In our society today, everything is all about money. How much money one has or doesn't have defines who a person is, right? Well, in the world we live in today, that's exactly what many have been deceived into believing. Believing to the point that money has become many people's god whom they love, worship, and serve.
Life or Thirty is a book meant to awaken one's very soul to the fact that 'No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money' (Matthew 6:24 NIV)."
