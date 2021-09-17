MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Diary": an enjoyable and positively toned narrative for young women. "The Diary" is the creation of published author Teresa Dove-Turner, a wife, a mother, and a proud grandmother of six girls and one boy who lives in a somewhat small but fast-growing town. As a hairstylist, she encounters young ladies all the time and has a great concern for their well-being.
Dove-Turner shares, "Because girls love telling about what's going on in their world, I pray The Diary will help the young readers to know that everyone has wonderful days and challenging days. It is good to relax and release. Confession is good for the soul. Enjoy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Dove-Turner's new book is a delightfully encouraging work that explores the need for personal expression.
Dove-Turner's compassion for others is apparent within the heart warming diary entries found within.
View a synopsis of "The Diary" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Diary" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Diary," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing