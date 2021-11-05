MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Jesus Journal": an engaging and inspiring series of personal writings. "My Jesus Journal" is the creation of published author Teresa Dryden.
Dryden shares, "Inside you will find a daily journal of the author talking to Jesus so eloquently and so vividly. She has a strong faith, and you can feel it as you read this journal. Her whole heart is believing in Jesus and the magnificent power He possesses. As you read each excerpt, you can tell that she puts God first in her life and that Jesus is the one she turns to, to solve all problems in her life. She knows there is no other name like Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Dryden's new book offers readers a private look into her life of faith.
Dryden welcomes readers to enjoy a moment of inspiration as they read through the personal thoughts found within this encouraging work.
