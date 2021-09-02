MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dead Fish Don't Bite": a stirring book of verses that transforms one's spirit and explores God's truth and promise of salvation for man. "Dead Fish Don't Bite" is the creation of published author Teressa Waters, an educator and child wellness advocate. She is also a community-focused entrepreneur, a wife, and a mother.
Waters shares, "Poetry is a rhythmic word dance that moves to raise awareness, stir emotion, and promote change. Dead Fish Don't Bite is an expression of joy, sorrow, trials, and victories. It's no secret that life is full of weighty distractions that rob our good intentions and steal our focus. Each day, a plethora of lines and hooks dangle in front of us, vying for our attention. Which is baited? Which is a lure? Dead Fish Don't Bite is a looking glass that reflects your unique situation and draws you to the Master's feet. The spoken word compels you to explore the message, discover the truth, and venture beyond the edge of the hook to take the bait—the gift of salvation. 'And He said to them, "Follow Me and I will make you fishers of men"' (Matthew 4:19). The choice is yours. The hook has been baited, but dead fish don't bite."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teressa Waters's new book gives readers a meaningful experience that will nurture their faith and strengthen their heart as pieces of love and devotion go deep into their souls.
