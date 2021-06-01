MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Time to Begin to Heal": an inspiring approach to healing. "It's Time to Begin to Heal" is the creation of published author Teri Brittingham, a former member of Trinity United Holy Church of America Inc.
Brittingham writes, "It's Time to Begin to Heal is about allowing your relationship with God to give you a different view on your life. All of the tragedies and traumas, all of the heartache and heartbreak, all of the loneliness and fears that you have experienced, God wants to renew your mind, outlook, and perception to free you from all that has held you back from being who He has called you to be and begin to heal you from those thoughts and doubts. God wants you to begin to heal and transform you into who He has called you to be. For you are fearfully and wonderfully made."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teri Brittingham's new book is an encouraging method for learning to live a joyous life with Jesus.
Pairing a conversational writing style with relevant scriptures, Brittingham hopes to encourage others to seek the healing comfort of a relationship with Christ.
View a synopsis of "It's Time to Begin to Heal" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "It's Time to Begin to Heal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "It's Time to Begin to Heal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing