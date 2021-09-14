MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sophie's Sword": an engaging story of discovering oneself and accepting God's grace. "Sophie's Sword" is the creation of published author Teri Gallo Blackadar, a resident of Maine who enjoys a satisfying nursing career.
Blackadar shares, "Sophie and six other girls from distinct backgrounds meet at their church's youth group. Bonds of trust emerge that will equip their friendship with the strength and courage they need to navigate the challenges in their lives. The girls tackle tough questions and family concerns along with some sin patterns of envy, jealousy, anger, and fear. God has prepared their hearts to identify their own inner resources with the gift of wisdom in Sophie's dream. This story draws from the reality of being a preteen today, coming of age beyond Sunday school while discovering what faith in God will do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teri Gallo Blackadar's new book is an intriguing look into the modern obstacles faced by young women today.
Through fellowship at a church's youth group, seven young women boldly face private and spiritual concerns.
