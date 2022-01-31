MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Disrupt the Workday; 18 Hours, 18 Days, 18 Adventures: First Edition": a potent reminder to make the most of every experience. "Disrupt the Workday; 18 Hours, 18 Days, 18 Adventures: First Edition" is the creation of published author Teri McElrath, an entrepreneur and creator of the blog Deliberate Luncher currently residing in Chicago, Illinois, with an extended community of friends and family. McElrath graduated from Loyola University on the north side of Chicago and holds a BA in political science, an MA in human services, and an MHRM in human resources. Her career spans more than twenty years as a human resource professional for Fortune 500 companies in Chicago.
McElrath shares, "Have you ever had the urge to get up from your desk, run from the building, and shake up your day?
"Teri finally did it! She got up from her desk, left the office in the middle of the workday, and went on thirty adventures in thirty days!
"Why can't you go the movies in the middle of the workday? Yes, just get up from your desk and catch a matinee! Why can't you go check out that new exhibit on your lunch break? Who said that you must wait for the weekend? Who said that you must sit in a cubicle all day?
"The nine-to-five routine is stealing hours from our timeline. Studies indicate that 80 percent of Americans hate their jobs. In addition, only 50 percent of Americans take paid time off. Our lives are limited to happy hours and destination vacations. Why do we continue to live like this? We should feel like we are living our best life every day! Happiness is about love, adventure, family, and learning more about ourselves. What if you can change this today?
"Disrupt the workday!
"Every day, block an hour out of your calendar to learn something new about yourself. Where would you like to start?
"Break away from the cubicle in the middle of the day to go on mini-adventures. Where would you like to go first?
"Walk out of the office and start creating memories and incredible stories to share with friends and family.
"Redesign your workday around the adventure instead of the adventure around the workday!
"Start a movement. Build a community of those that dare to recapture hours. Live deliberately!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teri McElrath's new book is a fascinating guide to building time for oneself into each day.
McElrath shares a series of experiences that will rejuvenate one's passion for life.
Consumers can purchase "Disrupt the Workday; 18 Hours, 18 Days, 18 Adventures: First Edition" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Disrupt the Workday; 18 Hours, 18 Days, 18 Adventures: First Edition," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing