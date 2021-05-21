MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Mommy Has No Milk: A Story about Adoption": a captivating read about adoption told through the journey of a mother who wants to bring a good life to her child by looking for someone else who can take care of him. "My Mommy Has No Milk: A Story about Adoption" is the creation of published author Terrell Goeke, a writer with a degree in interior design. His upbringing taught him the value of hard work, how to use farm and construction machinery and tools, and gave him experience with building and problem solving.
Goeke shares, "As a first time parent of adopted infants, Terrell faced multiple questions of not only how to be a new parents and father, but also how to explain to his sons that they are adopted and what that means. He searched for direction at the library, multiple seminars and educational classes and found them to be little help. The best advice he found was to always use proper and consistent terms and to keep his messages short and simple. Terrell and his sons visited his ranch frequently and became enamored with the cattle and the calves. Terrell made up stories for his sons that would continue every night at bedtime. One night he decided to make up a story about a baby calf whose mother couldn't take care of him and who went through the pasture looking for another Mommy to adopt her newborn baby. Upon request by his boys he found himself repeating the story on a nightly basis. When his boys were old enough to ask why they had different skin, why their eyes were a different color, and why they didn't look the same as he did he found himself a simple answer, because you are adopted. They instantly related it to the story and never questioned what adoption was, his love for them, the love of their birth mother and the circumstances as to why they were adopted. Because of their response and total amount of comfort with adoption Terrell wanted to share this story with other adoptive parents."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrell Goeke's new book is a beautiful and loving way to aid other adoptive parents in introducing what adoption is to their beloved children.
View a synopsis of "My Mommy Has No Milk: A Story about Adoption" on YouTube.
