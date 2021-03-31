MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Curli Anne Cue's Adventures: She Did What?" is a contemporary storybook for children filled with life-changing lessons that will help them live by and obey one of the commandments of God. "Curli Ann Cue's Adventures: She Did What?" is the creation of published author Terri Chapman White, a pharmacist who has four children and six grandchildren.
White writes, "'Curli Ann Cue' is in for a few surprises! She has been invited to stay overnight with her best friend, Taylor. Will she be able to leave her mom for a whole night?
"At the park where Curli Ann and Taylor go to a picnic, there is something very scary in the pond. And a little boy is missing!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Chapman White's new book is a stirring narrative where every page touches the lives of the readers, allowing them to realize how loving one another can change someone's life.
Through this book, the author hopes that the story reaches the core of the readers' hearts so they may be able to live out God's commandment and share the love the way God has loved them.
View a synopsis of "Curli Ann Cue's Adventures: She Did What?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Curli Ann Cue's Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Curli Ann Cue's Adventures: She Did What?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
