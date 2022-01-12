MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tiny Tika: A Story About the World's Smallest Magical Puppy": a delightful tale of adventure. "Tiny Tika: A Story About the World's Smallest Magical Puppy" is the creation of published author Terri Hunter, a loving wife and mother who resides in Missouri.
Hunter shares, "A child's story of a magical creature. She's the world's tiniest puppy. A living, breathing, smaller-than-small puppy. She can only be seen by the truest of hearts—true believers in the magical world. She can only come to life if one truly believes in magic and only survive if loved and cared for with a pure heart.
"There will be some life lessons on how to love and care for animals and taking on the responsibility of caring for a pet. Also, you will discover that this world has good and evil in it—how life has happy, happy, happy times, as well as very, very sad moments.
"Along with Tika comes a world filled with magical powers, good fairies, and bad fairies too. A world of make-believe and powers that can make all of your dreams become reality. Secrets that only special people are allowed to uncover.
"You will travel with Tika from the moment she was born to the here and now. You will find a way to love her, and you will never ever want to leave her side."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Hunter's new book is an enjoyable tale of a tiny puppy with special gifts.
Hunter offers young readers an imaginative narrative for the sheer enjoyment of reading and appreciating classic fairy tales.
