MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Weavings: Threads of the Master in the Heart of an Ordinary Girl": a peaceful exploration of faith. "Weavings: Threads of the Master in the Heart of an Ordinary Girl" is the creation of published author Terrie Olsson.
Olsson shares, "God is a Weaver. The tapestry of a person's life is His design. The threads of experience and the colors of truth are His alone to choose. He moves every individual shuttle in and out to create the lives that are mine and yours. We see only the underside of His masterwork, while He alone sees the beauty of its design from above. The closer we stay to the Weaver, the more beautiful the shades and patterns appear to us. There are knots and patches in every tapestry, yet in His grace, He works through those rough spots and faithfully continues the process until we are with Him and can see it complete."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrie Olsson's new book is a thought-provoking examination of life and faith.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others to seek a deeper relationship with God and spiritual growth.
