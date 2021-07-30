MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Oscar's Flamingo Adventures": a light-hearted children's story. "Oscar's Flamingo Adventures" is the creation of published author Terry A. Mashino, a loving mother and grandmother who writes in honor of her late husband, Gary Mashino.
Mashino shares, "Oscar's Flamingo Adventures was created by author Terry A. Mashino, and it is based on real-life events of the Mashino family. It is dedicated to Gary, the instigator of these adventures. Oscar takes you on a roller coaster of laughs while bringing joy to the hearts of his family and friends. Enjoy your first of many adventures with Oscar!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry A. Mashino's new book is a delightful read and moving tribute to a beloved husband.
With a humorous tale and vibrant illustrations, young readers will be engaged with Oscar from the start as they follow along to see what adventure awaits.
