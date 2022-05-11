"Lives Do Change" from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Rucker-Alston is a moving fiction that explores the lives of several interconnected individuals as they experience a series of unexpected twists of fate.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lives Do Change": a powerful contemporary Christian fiction. "Lives Do Change" is the creation of published author Terry Rucker-Alston.
Rucker-Alston shares, "No one knows how certain decisions will shape our future. Sometimes, it will make us wonder if freedom of choice is really a good thing. It wouldn't be such a bad thing if the choices we make only affected us and no one else, but that rarely is the case. Too often, it's the decisions of others that will shape and change our lives, and we can only hope it will be for the better.
"Kevin has been keeping a secret from his wife for years. He knew he should have told her about it, but it's one of those situations where no good is going to come from it, at least that's what he thought. So despite all the signs he has been given to tell his wife the truth or as much of the truth as he could remember about that night, he failed to do so. But the truth always has a way of revealing itself, and most times, it not the way we would prefer.
"And as Kevin's secret is being revealed, Jason, who has been in a coma for almost a month, the victim of someone else's bad choice, is about to wake up, having his life changed in a way which he never could have imagined.
"As this circle of friends will soon find out, lives can change so quickly. However, with God in the midst of it all, he can turn any situation around for our good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Rucker-Alston's new book offers an engaging message of hope within this surprising tale of fate and consequences.
Rucker-Alston offers an enjoyable narrative filled with affable characters, realistic circumstances, and an abiding sense of God's promise.
