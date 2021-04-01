MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Their Innocence, My Hustle, Our Growth: A Modern Faitherella Story": a heart-touching journal filled with the author's life experiences designed to inspire and encourage readers to accept their true selves. "Their Innocence, My Hustle, Our Growth: A Modern Faitherella Story" is the creation of published author Terryn Horton-Morton, an author who believes that she is imperfect but is purposed to do perfect things and works of God. She is a writer of poetry, human interest articles, and short stories. She also has a faith-based blog website that she uses to inspire people in their faith journey.
Horton-Morton writes, "We were once innocent, but the serpent took that away. We took the advice that should have been ignored but found ourselves leaning on our understanding instead of God's Word. It all began with two individuals who seemingly had it all. They were living the dream that no one will ever see until God calls us home. What makes us disobey when we are given so much? The hustle began in trying to fight against forces I was no match for on my own. I did not know that my struggle began before I was born. I thought I could do life on my own until some evil personality flaws showed up more and more. They derailed me, tormented me, and made me a slave to fulfill their every want and need. My hustle was a setup that turned into a setback. I would make a milestone in one area only to lose footing in another. The hustle to my prize came with way too many sleepless nights and countless fights. I had a generational curse that began before time existed. How did I counteract the forces of evil that had been so ingrained in our DNA? Is there a secret code or handshake that would open up the secret to not fall for the same lie over and over again? Then through trial and error, growth happened. I did not just grow; I found out how we all have grown. But it took some time to get there. It took faith to get there. It took life lessons to get there. It took God to discover what we already had inside of us. It took God to discover the truth that was inside of me. Let's take a journey in discovering their innocence, my hustle, and our growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terryn Horton-Morton's new book serves as living proof that everyone in this world is created by God with purpose, and one can only find it by having faith and trust in Him.
