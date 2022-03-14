STROUDSBURG, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taking its name from the large silver coins used by the Roman Empire, Thaler Coin is a modern digital currency that allows web domains to be properly validated and backed by active members.
It is safe and secure; the Thaler coin security process uses encryption and a strict email authentication process to make sure that domain holders and customers alike are never threatened by malicious web users.
Thaler Coins offers its rewards system to all interested companies, so don't be surprised if you start seeing more businesses joining Quiet Punch on the digital currency bandwagon!
Digital Currency vs. Cryptocurrency
Thaler Coin is a unique digital currency, but don't get it confused with cryptocurrency. Digital currency and cryptocurrency are two similar but ultimately very different things. If you're new to digital currency, here's what you need to know:
- Unlike cryptocurrency, which is decentralized and unregulated, digital currencies like Thaler Coin are regulated by a central authority.
- Unlike cryptocurrency, which is a store of value secured on the blockchain, digital currencies like Thaler Coin are simply the digital form of current existing legal tender.
- Unlike cryptocurrency, which is highly volatile and not accepted everywhere, the value of digital currencies like Thaler Coins is stable and globally accepted.
Thaler Coin is an easy way for Quiet Punch smart punching bag users to become familiar with digital currency before taking the next steps into the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency. Or, for those who are not interested in crypto, it's simply a way to earn real-world money doing something you love. It's a win-win either way!
Media Contact
Brian Pedone, Quiet Punch, 1 5702426913, brian@quietpunch.com
SOURCE Quiet Punch