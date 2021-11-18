PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is partnering with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and the Secure America Institute (SAI) in a new consortium establishing the Texas Defense Aerospace Manufacturing Community (TDAMC). This five-year program, the result of a grant from the Department of Defense (DoD), will inject targeted smart manufacturing skills and technologies into Texas' diverse aerospace manufacturing portfolio to support defense aerospace manufacturing needs and affiliated supply chains across the state.
With this announcement, TBGA is now a team member of two Defense Manufacturing Communities, having been a foundational member of the AIM Higher Consortium in the Pittsburgh region. TBGA Founder, John E. Barnes, sees the value of these strategic partnerships in connecting the industry. "Our goal has always been to accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing for which effectively making connections across the supply chain is a key success factor," said Barnes. "We embrace this role as we link organizations and communities with similar goals to provide maximum impact for the DoD's investment."
Leveraging experience in advanced materials and processes, people and workforce development, and the creation of manufacturing supply chains, TBGA has been providing strategic support behind the scenes with TEES for over a year on various manufacturing initiatives that include SAI and the National Imperative of Industrial Skills led by the DoD's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program office. TBGA Director of Programs, Laura Ely, added, "The TEES team is uniquely placed to play the role of community developer for the state of Texas with other active programs already developing a critical pipeline of manufacturing skills for the state. We are excited to represent the aerospace industry in this new community and to help create the blueprint to strengthen and grow the already significant manufacturing supply chain in the region."
This isn't the first time TBGA has supported manufacturing partnerships, as the company has also been instrumental in the strategic development of Neighborhood 91 at the Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus. The first tenants have already moved into this Additive Manufacturing (AM) production campus, developed to strategically condense and connect all components of the AM supply chain in one location. In less than 3 years from concept, parts are being exported globally and more neighbors will move in later in 2022.
