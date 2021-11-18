PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dental Spa
We are proud of our office here at The Dental Spa. Our office is filled with state-of-the-art diagnostic and dental treatment technology to ensure accuracy and early detection of oral complications. We believe our patients deserve only the best, and our staff works hard to deliver a superior experience at every visit.
Dr. Jeremy D. Kay & Dr. Nicole Deakins, smile architects of the Dental Spa, survey each patient's dental "properties" and design reconstructive blueprints, planning every detail of the treatment based on our artistic vision. This vision is then achieved through support from the highly experienced staff, technicians, and hygienists—ensuring every patient leaves with a smile more radiant than before. Leading with our passion for aesthetics and demanding the best at every turn for our patients, our innovative methods have transformed what is possible in aesthetics and successfully ushered dentistry into the luxury market.
Dr. Jeremy D. Kay, DMD
Jeremy D. Kay, DMD, is truly an architect of dentistry. With years of experience as a prosthodontist, he is a recognized leader in complex, high-end restorative, dental implants, and cosmetic dentistry. Having trained at University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and residency in Prosthodontics, his high-tech approach to his work integrates academic, psychological, and philosophical disciplines to achieve maximum results for every unique situation. His passion for dentistry lies not only in his practice but also in the evolving nature of the profession. For this reason, he remains an affiliate and active participating member of the American College of Prosthodontics, the American Dental Association, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the Greater New York Academy of Prosthodontics.
As a clinical instructor at his Alma Mater, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Kay mentors the next generation of dentists in all phases of comprehensive care. Dr. Kay specializes in complex cases requiring a level of expertise beyond the limitations of general dentistry, allowing him to provide outstanding aesthetic and functional results in even the most challenging dental situations.
Dr. Nicole Deakins
Dr. Nicole Deakins grew up in Basking Ridge, NJ. She had an interest in dentistry at a young age and affirmed her passion after interning at a local practice during her summers while in college. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame, after which she moved to Philadelphia and earned a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania. It was during dental school that she decided to pursue advanced training in Prosthodontics to become an expert in the field of restorative dentistry.
Upon graduating from dental school, she moved to New York, NY, and completed a Postgraduate Prosthodontics Residency program at Columbia University, where she also obtained a Masters in Science. Her residency provided an education in the fundamental principles of prosthodontics, alongside contemporary techniques and materials. Her focus in private practice includes advanced restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. She completed her Board Certification in Prosthodontics and is currently the only Prosthodontist on the Main Line to have this credential.
In addition to working in a private practice setting, she is the Program Director for the Clinical Restorative Honors Program at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She also serves as the Implant Director for pre-doctoral clinics and as a course director. She loves teaching and being in an environment that promotes constant learning and focus on the latest dental technologies and advancements. She currently resides in Wayne, PA, with her husband and twin daughters, and together they enjoy many activities such as running, biking, and traveling.
