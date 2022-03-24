A documentary about America's first female assistant police chief is now available for rent or purchase on Google Play and the Microsoft Store.
PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Epitome of Grace" chronicles the celebrated career of Chief Therese Rocco, one of the nation's leading experts on missing children's cases. The documentary is based on her recent memoir found on Amazon, "A Memoir Therese Rocco". The documentary was produced by InterVue Productions. The trailer can be found on http://www.theepitomeofgrace.com
Rocco, who was the daughter of Italian immigrants, grew up in Pittsburgh's Hill District and started her career in 1948 as a clerk in the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Department. She went on to become a nationally acclaimed investigator who located over 45,000 missing children and adults. Rocco was credited with establishing national protocols for the investigation of missing childrens' cases.
Despite facing intense discrimination in a male-dominated field, Rocco was promoted to many high-ranking leadership positions in law enforcement, including a position as Pittsburgh and America's first female assistant police chief, and an appointment as the only female to a forty-man homicide task force to locate a serial killer. She helped pave the way for future generations of female police officers to advance their own careers.
Rocco has dedicated her retirement to help establish and fund a nonprofit organization for children and single parents. In addition, she is still assisting police to solve homicide and missing persons cases.
The documentary, which premiered at the John Heinz History Center, features interviews with Rocco, as well as many law enforcement luminaries, including Cyril Wecht, the international forensic pathology expert, whom Rocco worked closely with during her 50-year career. Several high-profile women in criminal justice also share their memories of how Rocco enabled them to break through the glass ceiling and go on to have celebrated careers. In addition, "The Epitome of Grace" includes never-before-told stories from individuals who were abducted as children and later reunited with their families.
"Therese Rocco is an inspiration for women who are persevering in law enforcement and many other fields," said Sharon Liotus, producer of "The Epitome of Grace" and president of InterVue Productions. "We are excited that this documentary is now available for rent or purchase on Google Play and the Microsoft Store."
"The Epitome of Grace" documentary can be rented or purchased on http://www.theepitomeofgrace.com
