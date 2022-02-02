SCRANTON, PA., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a great piece of news for the students graduating near the Scranton area in Pennsylvania. Dickson City Hyundai is offering a $400 bonus toward the lease or purchase of a brand-new Hyundai vehicle from their dealership. The Hyundai College Grad Program Offer is limited to well-qualified customers and is not valid on Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles or any used vehicles. This offer is valid through Jan. 2, 2023.
The college graduate program at Dickson City Hyundai will apply to eligible customers who finance the purchase or lease of their new Hyundai vehicle, subject to credit approval, through Hyundai Motor Finance (HMF). The following documents must be produced by drivers to qualify for the program: copy of a diploma or a letter from the college or university registrar's office stating that the applicant has graduated within the past two years or will graduate within the next six months and proof of employment (such as a pay slip) or an offer letter from a prospective employer and should not have any adverse credit history. The $400 bonus will be applied towards the amount due at lease signing in case of a lease and will be applied as an additional down payment in case of a purchase.
All eligible customers are requested to visit Dickson City Hyundai located at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, Pennsylvania, 18508, in person or visit their official website. Interested drivers can also reach out to the customer support team at 570-487-5000 in case of any other questions or information requests.
