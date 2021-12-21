WARRENDALE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) announced today that the IBIS Open Forum has approved version 7.1 of the IBIS Specification. IC and module developers will now be able to supply I/O buffer capacitance and multi-die package and module interconnect models using Touchstone and IBIS-ISS (IBIS Interconnect SPICE Subcircuits). Several enhancements to the IBIS Algorithmic Modeling Interface (IBIS-AMI) improve modeling of equalization found in the latest high-speed DDRx interfaces. The IBIS-AMI "back-channel" link training protocol is enhanced to add support for statistical-based optimization of buffer equalization settings. Another new feature adds support for a simplified On-die Power Distribution Network (PDN) model. The new version includes other technical and editorial improvements offering a significant upgrade to IBIS version 7.0.
"This is the first time that IBIS has developed our syntax checking software, IBISCHK, in parallel with the specification editorial and approval process," said IBIS Open Forum Chair Randy Wolff. "The software will be made available nearly simultaneously with the release of IBIS version 7.1, aiding model developers and EDA tools to support IBIS version 7.1 compliant models more quickly. This concurrent development process improved the quality of the new Electrical Module Description (EMD) syntax, a highly anticipated interconnect modeling feature."
The new specification was approved on December 10, 2021 and is available at https://ibis.org/ver7.1/. The official IBISCHK parser software will be made available on the IBIS website for checking IBIS files for version 7.1 syntax compliance.
For more information about the IBIS Open Forum, please contact info@ibis.org.
The IBIS Open Forum is an SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC) program. The IBIS Open Forum is the industry organization responsible for the management of the IBIS specifications and standards including IBIS, IBIS-AMI, IBIS-ISS, ICM, and Touchstone. The Open Forum meets every three weeks by teleconference. Membership is open to all interested companies. https://ibis.org/
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com
