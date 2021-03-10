COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinite Blue, a leader in delivering extendable apps for organizational resiliency on their low-code platform, was recently awarded 2021's Product/Service Provider of the Year by DRI International (DRI), the world's leading business continuity and disaster recovery training organization.
Contending against nine other companies, Infinite Blue's flagship application, BC in the Cloud, achieved this year's pinnacle award. BC in the Cloud provides automated Software as a Service (SaaS) tools and professional services for building and maintaining an effective business continuity and disaster recovery program. BC in the Cloud was recognized for enabling organizations to have a better awareness of events as they occur and effectively guiding employees, customers, board members and community members during a response.
"The annual DRI Awards of Excellence are always a highlight," says DRI President and CEO Chloe Demrovsky. "I'm so impressed with both this year's finalists and winners, and I'm proud to honor your accomplishments. You are all truly extraordinary."
"I am very thankful to DRI International for this prestigious recognition and to the Infinite Blue Crew for their continued hard work and dedication," said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO at Infinite Blue. "I'm especially appreciative of our customers who have relied on BC in the Cloud to plan and manage their business continuity and disaster recovery response. While this is a testament to what we've achieved thus far, it's my belief there is no limit to what we can do."
Through all of 2020's challenges, Infinite Blue continued to adapt and support their customers' needs while also providing valuable content and tools to the public to assist them through these difficult times.
Each year DRI honors the leaders and innovators in the fields of continuity management, technology recovery, and crisis and risk management. This year, the DRI Awards of Excellence ceremony took place Wednesday, March 4, 2021 during DRI's virtual conference. For the complete list 2021 Awards of Excellence winners, please visit https://conference.drii.org/awards-of-excellence/.
About Infinite Blue
Infinite Blue provides a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise applications for the business continuity and disaster recovery industry. Infinite Blue is trusted by independent software vendors and enterprises across the globe. Infinite Blue Platform is at the heart of countless business applications running in a wide variety of industries worldwide. The Company was started in 2013, has grown over 250% over the past three years and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies and Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500.
Applications built on Infinite Blue Platform can be hosted on-premises or in a public or private cloud. Infinite Blue customers use the platform to build custom applications quickly, and to extend existing applications, customizing them to meet their needs.
Infinite Blue also provides automated tools and services for building and maintaining effective business continuity and disaster recovery plans that streamline and simplify Continuity, Governance, and Risk Management programs. As an organization's needs grow, the solution evolves to increase resiliency, mitigate risk, and adhere to deadlines. No other solution provider offers rapid speed-to-market and robust scalability in an all-in-one solution.
Infinite Blue is headquartered in Collegeville, PA.
