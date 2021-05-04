MALVERN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institutes, the industry leader in risk and insurance education, has announced that Christopher G. McDaniel, the President of The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative has been tapped to take on The Institutes newest consortium, Helix.
Helix was formed to advance resilience from natural catastrophes. It is composed of a group of U.S. insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, and model providers facilitated by The Institutes.
Christopher led the RiskStream Collaborative from its inception in 2017. RiskStream is focused on creating blockchain solutions to address cross-member problems in the risk and insurance industry. Under Christopher's tenure, RiskStream grew to be the largest consortium of its kind in the industry, serving insurance entity members in the personal lines, commercial line, reinsurance and life & annuities sectors.
"Christopher's experience with RiskStream makes him uniquely suited to Helix. His combination of foresight, experience and skills will provide Helix members with the insights they need to make Helix successful," says Peter L. Miller, President and CEO of The Institutes.
"Helix is an opportunity for The Institutes to facilitate bringing the industry together and to serve as a neutral third party in work on this important issue that ultimately benefits the general public. I am excited to be leading this effort focused on mitigating the adverse effects of natural disasters," says Christopher McDaniel.
In addition to his new role as President of Helix, Christopher will also continue to provide valued insight to RiskStream as a member of its Board of Directors.
The founding participants of Helix will be meeting on May 27th to define the ongoing strategic approach for Helix under the new direction of Christopher.
Media Contact
Christopher McDaniel, Helix, 610-644-2100, mcdaniel@theinstitutes.org
SOURCE The Institutes