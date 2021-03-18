MALVERN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative™, the risk management and insurance industry's largest enterprise-level blockchain consortium, has completed a transformative update of its Canopy distributed ledger framework with assistance from Kaleido, a leading enterprise blockchain company.
With the new Canopy 3.0, members can expedite the application-development process, ensure data privacy and security, and host nodes across various clouds (such as AWS and Azure). Canopy 3.0 moves the RiskStream Collaborative further toward its vision of an agnostic approach to distributed ledger platforms. For each use case, members will be able to build among various enterprise blockchain/distributed ledgers (such as Corda, Quorum, and Hyperledger), leverage off-chain data exchange where appropriate, and leverage tokens to build economic incentives for member data sharing.
"The RiskStream Collaborative currently operates across a variety of insurance sectors, including personal lines, commercial lines, life and annuities, and reinsurance," said Christopher McDaniel, president of the RiskStream Collaborative. "Our members want to quickly test new concepts and advance key applications toward production. With Canopy 3.0, they will be able to quickly stand up proof of concepts and then rapidly produce production-hardened applications."
Steve Cerveny, founder and chief executive officer of Kaleido, adds: "Tremendous business opportunity is driving enterprise consortia to push forward with their decentralized data-sharing platforms. The global pandemic has underscored the urgency of these digital-transformation initiatives. However, it's no secret that blockchain is hard, and evolving the technology while staying true to your mandate is key to enterprise success. The RiskStream Collaborative has been on the leading edge of this, and Kaleido is proud to help accelerate their transformative mission."
The Canopy 3.0 update follows recent RiskStream Collaborative developments, including launching a global working group on surety bonds power of attorney verification; initiating development of a certificates of insurance verification application; and developing, with Kaleido, the Mortality Monitor application to help life and annuities carriers close out and process death claims more efficiently. The consortium is also currently working with Kaleido to rearchitect its flagship product, a first notice of loss (FNOL) data-sharing application for personal lines, on Canopy 3.0 by April and then integrate it into the Guidewire marketplace in the spring, allowing members to test and move it into production over the summer.
