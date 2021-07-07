BROOMALL, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Philadelphia area Business Broker, Jeff MacAdam, with the Chairman's Circle Award for outstanding performance in 2020 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.
"Business Brokers support the health of small businesses and communities worldwide, and these award recipients are among our industry's best," stated IBBA Executive Director, Kylene Golubski. "2020 presented many unique challenges, yet these individuals rose to the occasion and delivered impressive results."
"Working hard to help my clients through some uncharted waters was extremely gratifying," said MacAdam of The Bridlebrook Group.
About The Bridlebrook Group
Since 2003, The Bridlebrook Group has been at the forefront of the market for confidential business sales and mergers & acquisitions for profitable companies. As the Philadelphia area's leading business intermediary, they selectively represent well-run companies and their owners who expect the highest degree of professional representation. Their broad base of knowledge and experience enables them to provide their clients a competitive edge when it comes to confidentially marketing and selling their businesses for maximum value.
More information about Jeff MacAdam and The Bridlebrook Group can be found at http://www.bridlebrookgroup.com, or by contacting him at jeff@bridlebrookgroup.com or (610) 325-7066.
About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)
Formed in 1984 and with nearly 1,600 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit http://www.ibba.org.
