MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Grieve Alone!: Thirty Days of Comfort While Living with Loss": a potent exploration of daily growth. "Don't Grieve Alone!: Thirty Days of Comfort While Living with Loss" is the creation of published author The Kimberly Clark, a mental health counselor who works to assist others through the loss of loved ones, careers, or relationships. She is a loving mother to two teenage sons and values the durable support system of family and friends that encompass them.
Clark shares, "Don't Grieve Alone! Thirty Days of Comfort While Living with Loss is a tool for those who are grieving a loss. Every day, the reader will have a devotional, scripture, and prayer about comfort and a space to jot down their current emotions and feelings of the day.
"The grieving process is a living roller coaster. There will be days of ups and downs. Once the readers have completed the book, they will be able to reflect on their passing emotions over the last month, and they will be able to examine how they are doing in their bereavement.
"This book does not promise healing, but it could be used to provide daily comfort in order to make it through the tough days. Although your grieving experience will be different than mine, you will sense that you are not alone in the process."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Kimberly Clark's new book is an opportunity for healing and renewed faith.
With a clear breakdown and opportunities for self-reflection, this devotional is an encouraging and emotionally honest approach to mending oneself following the loss of a valued person or situation.
