PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Leader's Edge/Leaders By Design is proud to celebrate 20 years in business providing outstanding leadership development to executive and high-potential women and men to enhance their effectiveness as senior leaders.
Founded in 2001 by Molly D. Shepard, The Leader's Edge broke ground as the first firm established to address the limited representation of women in the highest ranks of American businesses. In 2005, The Leaders Edge merged with Leaders By Design which coaches male executives. Since that time, the firm has worked with thousands of business leaders and organizations – both nationally and across the world – to improve performance and drive organizational change.
According to Shepard, CEO of The Leaders Edge/Leaders By Design, "We have sought to meet the changing needs of organizations over the years by developing new programs and services to help leaders navigate change, innovate and grow, build authenticity, increase resilience and drive social impact while achieving business goals."
Research shows that when there is diversity in leadership within an organization, all stakeholders benefit and there is a direct, positive effect on the bottom line. Peter J. Dean, Ph.D., President of Leaders By Design, said, "We introduce leadership strategies and insights for executives who need to meet complex organizational challenges with more agility, receptivity to change and emotional awareness."
With decades of experience in advocating for diversity, inclusion and gender equality in the workplace, The Leader's Edge/Leaders By Design developed a unique virtual leadership development program for Black women in 2020. Partnering with SYNC Worldwide, A Leadership Experience for Black Women equips Black professional women with proven methods and support to advance their business and career goals. This program has been extremely successful with some of the country's most notable companies investing in their Black leaders. It is scheduled to run again in October 2021.
In addition to providing executive coaching services to large companies in the Fortune 500 to small organizations and non-profits, The Leader's Edge/Leaders By Design also partners with clients to develop leadership development programs. In collaboration with KPMG, the Executive Leadership Institute for Women has been running since 2009 and is offered in 8 cities across the country. To date, there have been over 1,900 senior women leaders who have graduated from this program.
For more information about The Leader's Edge/Leaders By Design, contact Monica Warner at mwarner@the-leaders-edge.com.
##
Videos/B-Roll Footage: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrn9XAMQgHClyJF7B6o9LzQ
Media Contact
Monica Warner, The Leader's Edge, +1 4846144759, mwarner@the-leaders-edge.com
SOURCE The Leader's Edge