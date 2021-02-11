ORWIGSBURG, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zimmerman Shoes and Gunner & Lux are excited to announce the "Better Together belt", inspired by vintage leather belts that work with any outfit. This is the first collaboration between two family-owned small businesses. Zimmerman Shoes is the nation's oldest children's shoe company, which is located in Pennsylvania and run by Audrey Zimmerman, a fourth-generation shoemaker. Gunner & Lux is a unique accessory company run by John Petersen and Riley Kinnane-Petersen, a dynamic father/daughter duo.
"When I see John and Riley, and the passion they bring as a family working together, it reminds me of what my family has done and gives me hope that the future is bright for family-owned brands," said Audrey Zimmerman.
The collaboration is the result of a longstanding friendship and mutual admiration between two families, and two companies, who are working hard to keep small family-owned small businesses relevant, modern, and thriving. "We knew that working with Zimmerman Shoes on this collaboration would be the perfect fit (literally). We have known Audrey for years; she is one amazing lady boss! We knew we would be in the right hands working with her and utilizing our ideas," added John Petersen.
For Zimmerman Shoes, this is only the second time in 130+ years that the company produced something other than shoes. During the height of the COVID pandemic, the shoe company retooled production to help provide high quality cloth masks to local healthcare workers. This experience showed them the potential to create quality products beyond shoes. As a result, when Gunner & Lux came to Zimmerman with the idea for a belt collaboration that brought both of their skills together, they jumped at the opportunity.
The exclusive piece retails for $50.00 The belt launches February 11th and will be available for purchase at http://www.zimmermanshoes.com.
For more information, email audrey@zimmermanshoes.com or call 1-800-832-7280
