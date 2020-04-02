CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware is pleased to announce that Lori Brennan has been named the new executive director.
Brennan, who began her role on March 30, will oversee The Nature Conservancy's operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. She has over 20 years of experience working with a variety of regional and national nonprofit organizations and most recently served as senior director of CCS Fundraising in Philadelphia.
In her role there, Lori helped her clients develop a culture of philanthropy, raised critical funds to support diverse missions, identified and built high-functioning boards and committees, and conducted roles/responsibilities trainings for executives, senior staff, and board members.
"I am delighted that Lori was chosen to lead The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware and will have the opportunity to bring her expertise in fundraising and strong leadership skills to our organization," said Marika Schoolar, chair of the PA/DE board of trustees. "Lori has the talent, passion, and energy to help us build on our legacy of land and water protection and to tackle the most-pressing environmental challenges we are facing in Pennsylvania and Delaware today."
Brennan has also worked at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, where she worked with scientists, researchers, and educators to integrate fundraising, communications, and public programming, and the Pennsylvania Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, where she built the chapter's first communications program.
"For as long as I can remember, it has been my dream to come back to The Nature Conservancy and actively participate in advancing the mission," said Brennan. "I believe that The Nature Conservancy plays a critical role in facilitating the changes we need to create a future where people and nature thrive. In cooperation with the dedicated and talented staff and trustees, I am eager to apply my many personal and professional experiences gained over the last 20 years of work to lead the Pennsylvania and Delaware Chapter successfully into the future."
Lori has a bachelor's degree in communications from West Virginia University and lives just outside of Philadelphia with her husband and 12-year-old daughter. She is passionate about creating positive change and enjoys spending time outdoors, traveling, and patronizing the arts.
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization working in 72 countries that is dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, and helping make cities more sustainable. The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware has 35,000 members.