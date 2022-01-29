MARS, Pa., Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Toyota GR86 is available for sale at Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania. Customers interested in affordable sportscars with above-par performance ratings, driver-assistance technologies, safety features, rear-wheel drive and aerodynamic designs can visit the Baierl Toyota dealership at Mars in Pennsylvania and check out the new 2022 Toyota GR86.
They can also make an appointment for a test drive.
The 2022 Toyota GR86 starts at a mere $27,700 and is available in two different grades – GR86 and GR86 Premium. Both trims come with a 2.4L naturally aspirated horizontally opposed 4-cylinder boxer-four engine. The engine makes a maximum of 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet torque. While the base grade uses a six-speed manual gearbox to power the wheel axles, the GR86 Premium leverages a six-speed automatic transmission system. Addressing the major torque dip predicament of its predecessors, the 2022 Toyota GR86 is well-poised to reach the zenith of its segment.
To ace up convenience quotient for passengers, the 2022 Toyota GR86 includes a GR Digital Gauge Cluster Display, an eight-inch Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Compatibility, an available eight-speaker sound system, connected services, and Remote Keyless Entry with GR Push Button Start.
The new Toyota GR86 does well on the safety rating front. Though the vehicle does not feature any class-exclusive safety features, it still is home to a slew of safety technologies that make commutation safe for passengers. The 2022 Toyota GR86 is home to the GR86 Active Safety Suite, a Blind Spot Monitor, and seven airbags.
Interested customers can contact the Baierl Toyota dealership in Mars, Pennsylvania, at (724) 655-4309 or book a test drive online. Those interested in discovering more about the 2022 Toyota GR86 can visit Baierl Toyota's website at https://www.baierltoyota.com or stop by at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, Pennsylvania 16046.
