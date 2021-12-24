MARS, Pa., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Toyota Tundra is available for sale at Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania. Customers interested in a heavy-duty pickup truck with excellent performance ratings, convenience quotient, safety features, driver-assistance technologies, and design can visit the Baierl Toyota dealership at Mars in Pennsylvania and check out the new 2022 Toyota Tundra. They can also make an appointment for a test drive.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra starts at a mere $35,950 and is available in six different grades – SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, and TRD Pro. All trims in the 2022 Tundra lineup are made new from scratch and have undergone necessary amendments to address the predicaments of their predecessors. The base grade comes with an i-FORCE 3.5-liter, Twin-Turbo, V6 powertrain that can make a maximum of 348 horsepower @ 5200 RPM and 405 pound-feet @ 2000 RPM. The higher non-hybrid trims in the lineup boast an i-FORCE 3.5-liter, Twin-Turbo, V6 engine making 389 horsepower @ 5200 RPM and 479 pound-feet torque @ 2400 RPM. Hybrid trims, on the other hand, feature an i-FORCE MAX 3.5-liter, Twin-Turbo, V6 Hybrid powertrain that can make a maximum of 437 horsepower @ 5200 RPM and 583 pound-feet @ 2400 RPM.
That's just performance. The new Toyota Tundra excels on the safety rating front as well. The truck is home to the complete suite of Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.5 (TSS-2.5), Blind Spot Monitor with Trailer Merge Warning, sensors, cameras, and an available Panoramic View Monitor.
In terms of technology elements, the 2022 Toyota Tundra includes a 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia Touchscreen display, wireless charging, Connected Services compatibility, JBL® Premium Audio System, Wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless Android Auto™, and SiriusXM®, among other top-notch features.
Call the Baierl Toyota dealership in Mars, Pennsylvania, at (724) 655-4309 or book a test drive online if you're interested in getting behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Those interested in learning more about the features and specifications of the 2022 Toyota Tundra can visit Baierl Toyota's website at https://www.baierltoyota.com or stop by the dealership at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, Pennsylvania 16046.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota