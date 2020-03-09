CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."
The win follows Boomi announcing its promise to train 1,000 veterans by 2025 and to diversify its workforce to 50% women by 2030, both goals that are already well underway.
"Our employees have always been our number one priority, and we're honored to be recognized again by the Inquirer for our commitment to them and the culture we've built over the past 20 years," said Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. "Though we're a global company, operating in 67 countries, Philadelphia is Boomi's worldwide headquarters, and we continue to grow locally and strengthen our community. Boomi's market leadership and continuous innovation could not happen without the bedrock of our Philadelphia employees."
Over the past year, Boomi has expanded its pledge in diversity and inclusion. For example, through the Boomi Veteran Academy – a free, high-demand training developed to help guide and train veterans as they transition into the private workforce – veterans can either learn remotely or undergo an extensive internship at Boomi's Chesterbrook headquarters to become Boomi certified. Rachel Jimenez, veterans program coordinator at Boomi, is just one of the Veteran Academy success stories. After returning from service, she struggled to find the right job opportunity to support her family until she was accepted into the Veteran Academy. There, Jimenez became certified in the Boomi platform and now plays an integral role at the company advancing the very program that originally helped her.
