PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders solely over the web in a virtual-only format due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person at a physical location. The previously announced date and time of the annual meeting remain unchanged. However, previously announced dial-in and replay telephone numbers are no longer in effect.
Meeting Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Meeting Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Meeting Access: www.meetingcenter.io/247992536
Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of January 31, 2020 may vote their shares and submit questions during the virtual-only annual meeting by joining as a Shareholder, entering a control number and the password (PNC2020), and following the instructions available on the meeting website.
- For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on the proxy card, notice or email previously received.
- For street name shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary, such as a broker or bank, a control number must be obtained in advance to vote during the meeting. To obtain a control number, street name shareholders must submit proof of their legal proxy issued by their broker or bank by sending a copy of the legal proxy, along with their name and email address, to Computershare via email at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for a control number must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 23, 2020. Street name shareholders who timely submit proof of their legal proxy will receive a confirmation email from Computershare with a control number.
Shareholders who do not wish to login with a control number may join the virtual-only annual meeting as a Guest but will not have the option to vote their shares at the meeting or submit questions.
A replay of the annual meeting will be available for 30 days, accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents or www.pnc.com/annualmeeting.
CONTACTS:
MEDIA:
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com
INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com