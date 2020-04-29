PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the greater Philadelphia area's rich ecosystem of music performance, education, and community engagement, The Presser Foundation announces a special and additional round of general operating grants to 85 music organizations, which include current fiscal year grant recipients funded by the Foundation's Advancement of Music and Special Projects programs. There is no application, there are no restrictions on use of funds beyond applicable guidelines, and the reporting requirements will be minimal.
The additional grants total $521,250 and will be paid immediately to help these organizations weather the current COVID-19 crisis, which has forced so many music organizations to curtail operations, cancelling performances and other activities. Individual grants range from $750 to $30,000. The average size is just over $6,100. These additional amounts supplement general operating grants awarded this year totaling $1,042,500.
The Presser Foundation is also pleased to announce the selection of grantees for capital projects totaling $795,000, including $545,000 in new commitments and $250,000 satisfying previous commitments, through its Capital Support program. The grant recipients are music presenting, music performing and music education organizations in the greater Philadelphia area and those which enjoy a legacy relationship with the Foundation.
Jeffrey Cornelius, President of The Presser Foundation, commented on these grants: "The Presser Foundation saw an opportunity to extend potentially life-saving support to a broad swath of music organizations, without any re-application. We want our music organizations to come roaring back when it is safe to do so, because so many musicians and enthusiasts depend on them. Our Trustees pledge to serve as responsible stewards advancing the art of music and continuing the legacy of Theodore Presser with passion, integrity and respect. It is in this way that we hope to inspire others to support the music to the extent they are able to do so. We affirm the ways these organizations and this ecosystem have enriched our lives and recognize that they are aching to continue their important work."
2019-20 Special Round of General Operating Support Grantees (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Vocal Arts
Allentown Symphony Association
Anna Crusis Women's Choir
Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Ars Nova Workshop
Art Sphere, Inc.
Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)
ArtistYear
Astral Artists, Inc.
Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.
Berks Youth Chorus
Bowerbird
Bucks County Choral Society
Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey
Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
Chester Children's Chorus
Choir School of Delaware
Choral Arts Philadelphia
CityFest, Inc./Wilmington Children's Chorus
Commonwealth Youthchoirs
Community Conservatory
Community Music School Lehigh Valley
Community Music School of Collegeville
Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County
Darlington Arts Center
Delaware County Youth Orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Dolce Suono Ensemble
Esperanza
Friends of the Wanamaker Organ
Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra
Harrisburg Symphony Association
Kimmel Center, Inc.
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra
LiveConnections
Lyra Society
Lyric Fest
Mamadele Foundation
Market Square Concerts
Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia
Moravian College
Music at Gretna, Inc.
Music for Everyone
Musicopia
Network for New Music
OperaDelaware
Opera Philadelphia
Orchestra 2001
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts
Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus
Philadelphia Sinfonia Association
Philadelphia Youth Orchestra
Piffaro, The Renaissance Band
Play On, Philly! (POP)
Princeton Symphony Orchestra
PRISM Quartet, Inc.
Project 440
Reading Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Symphonia
Settlement Music School
Singing City
State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc
Susquehanna Chorale
Symphony in C
Tempesta di Mare, Inc.
Temple University Music Preparatory Division
The Allentown Band
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
The Crossing
The Dryden Ensemble
The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.
The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Music School of Delaware
The Philadelphia Orchestra
The Princeton Festival
Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.
Trenton Music Makers
Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.
Wilmington Concert Opera
WRTI 90.1FM
Variant 6
2019-20 Capital Support Grantees (in alphabetical order)
Haverford College
Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation
Kimmel Center, Inc., Academy of Music*
Lafayette College
Lebanon Valley College
Rider University – Westminster Choir College
Swarthmore College
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts*
University of the Arts*
*Previous Multi-Year Grantee
About The Presser Foundation
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.
Contact: Teresa Araco Rodgers, Executive Director
610.937.0044
trodgers@presserfoundation.org