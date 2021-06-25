MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Said...: A Discussion of the Sayings of Jesus as Recorded in the Gospel of Mark": a potent examination of Jesus's recorded word. "Jesus Said...: A Discussion of the Sayings of Jesus as Recorded in the Gospel of Mark" is the creation of published author The Rev. Philip R. Taylor, an ordained priest with the Free Episcopal Church that owns no property and has no paid clergy. He had ministered as a volunteer chaplain at a recovery program for the incarcerated, including death row inmates, for several decades.
The Rev. Taylor shares, "The words that Jesus said, as recorded in Mark's Gospel, are occasionally assigned second place to what he did. The author has chosen to discuss the words rather than the actions of Jesus.
"Since Mark's Gospel is so brief, Vicar Phil believes that Mark has chosen the most crucial words of Jesus for his Gospel and that they are directed squarely at each of us and the twenty-first-century church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Rev. Philip R. Taylor's new book is an inspiring exploration of the familiar Gospel of Mark.
The author presents an eloquent discussion of what is found within the Gospel of Mark in hopes of inspiring others in their faith.
View a synopsis of "Jesus Said...: A Discussion of the Sayings of Jesus as Recorded in the Gospel of Mark" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus Said...: A Discussion of the Sayings of Jesus as Recorded in the Gospel of Mark" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
All profits from the sale of Jesus Said… will be donated to:
- GraceInside Prison Ministry of Virginia
- Kairos of NC Prison Ministry
- Original Free Will Baptist Children's Home in NC
- St. Paul's Hanover, VA Outreach Ministry
For additional information or inquiries about "Jesus Said...: A Discussion of the Sayings of Jesus as Recorded in the Gospel of Mark," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing