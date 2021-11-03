LANCASTER, Pa. and READING, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the Neographics 50th Celebration of the Power of Print Competition, The Standard Group had an unbelievable performance. The company competed against hundreds of regional entries from printing and graphic firms throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware and received 13 Best of Category Awards, 7 Franklin Awards for Excellence, and 2 Best of Show Awards. The coveted Power of Print award winner, OMS Brochure, was a combination of fantastic design and photography and first-class LED-UV offset printing. The project was recognized for its beautiful printing results and challenging nature of critical color matching, cross-page lineups, and heavy ink coverage on lightweight stock.
"Our marketing and agency partners are some of the top creative minds, especially when it comes to designing for print. The Neographics print competition is a wonderful example of combining their talent with our expertise in color management and print production," said Jim Rowland, CEO of The Standard Group. He continued, "We are honored that our work has achieved the highest industry recognition and validation by our peers."
Charlie Minguez, VP of Operations for The Standard Group, declared, "I'm not completely surprised that we were able to capture the Power of Print Award as well as the first runner up to the Best of Show. LED-UV printing truly produces some of the most stunning results, and our production and sales team collaborate with clients to deliver world-class results. I'm so proud of our team's relentless pursuit for print excellence."
About Neographics:
The Neographics' Power of Print Competition is one of the nation's largest regional graphic communications contests. Hosted by the Graphic Arts Association, it reviews visual arts, packaging, converting, design, and publishing excellence to showcase annually. The Neographics is a contest dedicated to recognizing and rewarding the highest quality and service within the print industry. The call for entries is sent to more than 6,000 companies, including printing and graphic firms throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Submission review spans several days by teams of judges. The Neographics' winners are finally selected and recognized based on quality, service, the finished product, and how a particular job fulfills its intended goal.
About The Standard Group:
The Standard Group helps brands tell remarkable stories through print. We work with marketers, designers, and buyers to create fantastic print results and streamline and automate their processes for print. We leverage innovative technologies to facilitate online orders, improve quality, manage inventory and reduce print obsolescence. For more information on The Standard Group, visit http://www.standardgroup.com.
