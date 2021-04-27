PIPERSVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tea Can Company, a purveyor of premium, hand-selected teas in a variety of flavor blends, offers unforgettable gifts for Mom. With more than 40 tea flavors from which to choose, the tea packaging can be customized with "Happy Mother's Day," personal messages, or photos.
The Tea Can Company also offers specially curated gift sets for Mother's Day, including the "Sweet Mugs & Kisses" gift box, matching candle and tea gift sets, heart boxes filled with floral teas, and many more distinctively themed gift options.
Donna McCafferty, founder of The Tea Can Company, says she strives to offer gifts for Moms that really stand out. McCafferty explained, "This past year has been so difficult for everyone – Moms really have been challenged. They have to juggle so many things from work to homeschooling, and everything in between. That is why we curated exceptional gift options for Mother's Day this year. Whether families are celebrating in person or virtually, mothers and grandmothers will know they are loved and appreciated."
The Tea Can Company sources premium, all-natural and organic tea leaves from around the world, which are hand blended and packed in the United States. Their signature tea sachets are made of 100% biodegradable, plant-based material. The string and tag are attached by ultrasonic sealing — making them healthy and kind to the environment. Their pyramid shape allows room for the loose tea leaves to expand, releasing more flavor to ensure a better brew. Each sachet brews two to three cups, or one small pot.
Founded in 2011, The Tea Can Company sells more than 40 flavors of tea nationally, including favorites such as Serene Herbal, Blueberry Cobbler, Breakfast Blend, Sencha Green, Raspberry Oolong, Moroccan Mint, Fruit Cup, Tahitian Vanilla, Apricot and Peach, Mango Amazon, Daily Detox, Rooibos Chai, and many more.
The Tea Can Company also offers HEMPTea™, available in both mild and high strength, which is known to help relieve symptoms due to illnesses and other health issues. It does not contain THC.
The teas are available in a variety of packaging ranging from stylish mini tins, skinny tins and tall tins to specialty gift boxes and care packages. Gift seekers can find The Tea Can Company products at http://www.TheTeaCanCompany.com, and on Amazon.com (search "La Tea Dah").
In addition to offering a wide variety of packaging options, customers have several choices for label design. They can choose from the templates available on The Tea Can Company website, upload a photo or personal design of their own, or work with the creative team to develop a custom design for them.
The Tea Can Company also welcomes wholesale orders, and offers private labeling options for businesses, nonprofits, corporate gifts, souvenirs, bridal favors and more.
About The Tea Can Company:
The Tea Can Company (TTCC), founded in 2011, sells high-quality teas nationally. The tea is packaged in large tea tins, mini tins, kraft bags, tie bags and organza bags at various price points to fit any budget. The company began as a class project when Donna McCafferty was an art student at Kutztown University, in the 1980's. Today, TTCC products are designed and packaged for use as unique personal and corporate gifts, souvenirs, bridal favors, and more.
TTCC also has a fundraising program which allows non-profits such as schools, churches, breast cancer and lupus organizations, and more to sell The Tea Can Company products to help raise funds to support their missions. To learn more, visit http://www.TheTeaCanCompany.com.
