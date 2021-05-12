PIPERSVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tea Can Company (TTCC), a purveyor of premium, hand-selected teas in a variety of flavor blends, offers CBD infused HEMPtea® for those seeking a natural alternative for relief from discomforts, including headaches, joint pain, anxiety and cancer treatments.
Donna McCafferty, founder of The Tea Can Company, explains why she added HEMPtea® to her already robust line of tea offerings. "I know so many people who seek CBD oil and other CBD products to help with a variety of issues, including myself … but it isn't always easy deciphering between all the CBD products out there. I wanted to find a solution so we created our high-quality, THC-free CBD teas in our HEMPtea® line."
Some studies have shown that CBD can help relieve symptoms due to illnesses and other health issues, such as reducing inflammation associated with chronic pain, lessening anxiety and depression, and alleviating symptoms from cancer treatments such as nausea, vomiting and pain.
TTCC's HEMPTea®, available in mild and high strength, is produced from a combination of tea leaves of varying types that are infused with THC-free, non-psychoactive CBD. The tea leaves are then steeped in hot water to extract the flavor and beneficial components of the tea.
McCafferty says the response from TTCC's HEMPtea® customers has been nothing but positive.
Deanna G. is undergoing treatments for cervical cancer. "I have been struggling with nausea, pain and discomfort. Anxiety and headaches were at an all-time high. Recently, I was introduced to HEMPtea® … I have seen a significant decrease in all of my symptoms and I am no longer taking prescribed pain medication," she says.
Virginia M. has been using HEMPtea® since 2019. "I have severe arthritis and joint pain. HEMPtea® has worked wonders. One cup in the morning at breakfast keeps me mobile with little to no pain. One cup of the decaf HEMPtea® before bed helps me sleep soundly and I wake up feeling refreshed."
HEMPtea® FLAVORS
TTCC offers a variety of THC-free HEMPtea® blends, including the following:
High Strength:
- Sweet Relief Caramel Black Tea
- Joint Therapy Ginger, Turmeric, Pineapple Green Tea
- Garden Therapy Herbal Tea (Caffeine free)
- Healing Elderberry Herbal Tea (Caffeine free)
Mild Strength:
- Berry Healthy Green Tea
- Chamomile Comfort Herbal Tea (Caffeine free)
- Apple Cinnamon Rooibos Herbal Tea (Caffeine free)
ABOUT THE TEA CAN COMPANY
The Tea Can Company sources premium, all-natural and organic tea leaves from around the world, which are hand blended and packed in the United States. Their signature tea sachets are made of 100% biodegradable, plant-based material. The string and tag are attached by ultrasonic sealing — making them healthy and kind to the environment. Their pyramid shape allows room for the loose tea leaves to expand, releasing more flavor to ensure a better brew. Each sachet brews two to three cups, or one small pot.
TTCC offers more than 40 flavors of tea, which are available in a variety of packaging and price points including stylish mini tins, skinny tins, tall tins, kraft bags, tie bags, organza bags, specialty gift boxes and care packages. Sold nationally, TTCC products are sold online at TheTeaCanCompany.com, and on Amazon.com (via the "La Tea Dah" store).
In addition to the multitude of packaging options, customers have several choices for label design. They can choose from the templates available on The Tea Can Company website, upload a photo or personal design of their own, or work with TTCC's creative team to develop a custom design.
The Tea Can Company also welcomes wholesale orders, and offers private labeling options for businesses, nonprofits, corporate gifts, souvenirs, bridal favors and more.
TTCC STORY
Founded in 2011, The Tea Can Company began as a class project when Donna McCafferty was an art student at Kutztown University, in the 1980's. Today, TTCC products are designed and packaged for use as unique personal and corporate gifts, souvenirs, bridal favors, and more.
TTCC also has a fundraising program which allows non-profits such as schools, churches, breast cancer and lupus organizations, and more to sell The Tea Can Company products to help raise funds to support their missions. To learn more, visit TheTeaCanCompany.com.
Media Contact
Donna McCafferty, The Tea Can Company, +1 215-766-2746, office@theteacancompany.com
SOURCE The Tea Can Company