"The Hidden Treasures of Paradise" from Christian Faith Publishing author The World's Greatest Poet Paradise Gray is an engaging arrangement of poetry that explores a variety of themes that have an impactful message on life, love, and existence.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Hidden Treasures of Paradise": a heartfelt arrangement of deeply personal poetry. "The Hidden Treasures of Paradise" is the creation of published author The World's Greatest Poet Paradise Gray, a native of New Orleans and a passionate creator.
Gray shares, "I have written nothing but original poems in my book entitled The Hidden Treasures of Paradise. This book includes such poems as 'Love Is,' 'If,' 'Two Kinds of People,' 'I am Life,' 'Thanksgiving Treats,' 'What Is a Mother,' 'I'm Somebody, You're Somebody,' 'The Pearl of the World,' 'The Ghetto,' 'It's Midnight,' and many more. These poems are designed to delight and excite one's personal appetites. These poems will awaken the liveliest part of the human mind. You will enjoy the majority of the poems in this book, if not all of them, I guarantee it. Happy enjoyment to one and all!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The World's Greatest Poet Paradise Gray's new book will engage and delight the imagination as readers sit with the carefully crafted messages found within.
Gray's passion for creating written works of art is apparent within the pages of this enjoyable poetry collection.
Consumers can purchase "The Hidden Treasures of Paradise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Hidden Treasures of Paradise," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
