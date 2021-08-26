MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Golden Girls": an imaginative series of tales that explore the lives of twins who somehow find a way back to one another. "The Golden Girls" is the creation of published author Thelma L. Larabee, a native of Oregon who later moved to Washington. She is a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a passion for creating and serving God.
Larabee shares, "This is a series of stories that start with a set of twins separated from the third day of their lives. It is a story of redemption and restoration, with many twists and turns leading them through the teen years and beyond.
"As is known, all too often, truth is stranger than fiction. These works are from the mind of the author alone, and no known people or places are used. Often it takes several days brooding and asking God to direct the next phase of the story. In the end, the author prays that he receives all the glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thelma L. Larabee's new book is an inventive collection of six unique narratives.
From rediscovering one another to building lives together, Larabee's affable characters are certain to entertain as readers discover what awaits within this enjoyable work of fiction.
View a synopsis of "The Golden Girls" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Golden Girls" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Golden Girls," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
