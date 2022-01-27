MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gray Ribbon Warrior": a gripping exploration of an emotionally charged experience. "The Gray Ribbon Warrior" is the creation of published author Theresa Catt, a native of the Pacific Northwest and a loving sister.
Catt shares, "Cancer can be frightening. It's hard on everyone involved. When the author finds out she has brain cancer, she doesn't have time to figure things out and spends all her time wondering if she's losing her mind…and her loved ones.
"What's real and what isn't?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Catt's new book is filled with faith and one woman's fight for survival.
Catt shares an engaging look inside a life-changing experience in hopes of bringing awareness to a dangerous disease.
Consumers can purchase "The Gray Ribbon Warrior" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Gray Ribbon Warrior," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
