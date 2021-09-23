MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Memories": a powerful look back on a life lived in faith and wonder. "Memories" is the creation of published author Theresa Douglas, a loving mother, daughter, and sister who enjoys sports, meditation with God, and all things country.
Douglas shares, "The author explains her life is full of good times and bad times, and how God and family and friends got her through the struggle. She mentions how it felt being the baby girl of the family and becoming a single mom. She lived in a house of six children with a mom and dad who worked hard all their lives to put food on the table. Her parents always stressed to her brothers and sister how important it was to work and save for the future. She believes that writing this book made her realize that life is not always easy. However, putting things on paper gave her an opportunity to keep it real. She hopes this book would encourage others to begin to learn how to love, live, and forgive again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Douglas's new book is an engaging testament to the power and importance of family.
Douglas writes in hopes of empowering others to reclaim a sense of joy and live life to the fullest.
Consumers can purchase "Memories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
