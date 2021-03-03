MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Xavier: The Christmas Inspector": a lovely story of Xavier the inspecting elf who discovers the spiritual truth of Christmas from a family of great faith in Jesus. "Xavier: The Christmas Inspector" is the creation of published author Theresa L. Hilbert, a fifty-six-year-old Christian writer.
Hilbert shares, "Xavier is an elf who works for Santa. He secretly comes to everyone's homes before Santa to inspect their Christmas decorations. It is Xavier's job to make sure that all of the Christmas decorations work properly and are safe. Xavier, as the Christmas Inspector, focuses on doing a very good job for Santa, so that families can have a happy and safe Christmas morning. Then, one night, Xavier meets a very special boy, Joey, and his little sister, Beth. They tell Xavier that the Christmas decorations and Santa are important parts of Christmas. By telling Xavier the meaning of their Mom's favorite 'North star' ornament, and the Christmas Nativity, they explain that there was one very special baby boy who is more important and is the real reason that we celebrate Christmas. They form a special friendship that night that adds to the magic of Christmas."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa L. Hilbert's new book is an exquisite tool for adults to use in teaching their children the deeper significance of Christmas as a celebration of God's love for the world and the birth of His Son.
Follow Xavier the elf in his adventures where he learns new things about Christmas that brings more joy and inspiration in his heart and mind.
