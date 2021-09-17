MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Go Outside and Play": a charming tale of playing outdoors. "Go Outside and Play" is the creation of published author Theresa Louise Coffey, a native of Providence, Rhode Island, who later moved to the Southern states before joining the USMC in 1988. Serving in the Marines led Coffey to California, where she continues to live with three daughters and six grandchildren.
Coffey shares, "I wrote this book, Go Outside and Play, because when I was a kid, that was what we did. We also had a blast doing it and never wanted to come inside. These days, we have become too much of a hermit and slaves to technology. We have forgotten the beauty and magic of our incredible planet. This world has so many wonders and sights and smells to touch and feel. Nature at its finest. Between the fresh air and the amazing adventures, it makes my mind, body, and soul at peace and rejuvenated to face the challenges of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Louise Coffey's new book is an encouraging story that inspires young readers to want to play outside.
Coffey shares a darling, lyrical narrative that implores little one's to spend time in nature.
