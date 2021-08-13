MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "World War II: A Young Soldier's Letters": a poignant look into the past. "World War II: A Young Soldier's Letters" is the creation of published author Theresa Muller, a loving mother and grandmother who currently resides in Round Rock, Texas.

Muller shares, "C. Fred Muller was an ordinary man; however, he served his country in World War II in an honorable way. Reading his letters to his wife, whom he wrote every single day, gives a doorway into what life was like for many people back then. I learned of my father's experiences from my mother, as my dad didn't speak of it. I do know God used my dad in a powerful way to train pilots instrument panel flying. His war efforts were instrumental to the United States winning the war, and I am thankful and proud of him for that. God blessed me and him in healing our relationship before he passed on."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Muller's new book is a nostalgic exploration of the life of a man drafted into war.

Muller shares the personal history of a family affected by alcoholism and how forgiveness was ultimately found.

View a synopsis of "World War II: A Young Soldier's Letters" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "World War II: A Young Soldier's Letters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "World War II: A Young Soldier's Letters," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

