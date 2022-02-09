MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Frankie": a powerful tale of facing one's fears and standing up for what is right. "Frankie" is the creation of published author Theresa Richards, a loving mother and strong animal advocate.
Richards shares, "Frankie takes you back to the 1950s and provides a glimpse into the author's childhood experiences with all the fears and anxieties that are present in the lives of children of all decades.
"It shows you how the character was able to overcome these fears, ignore the bullies, and, ultimately, do the right thing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Richards's new book will provide parents and guardians with a thought-provoking opportunity to discuss several important social issues with their young reader.
Richards offers juvenile readers an engaging narrative that is both an enjoyable fiction and a collection of important lessons.
Consumers can purchase "Frankie" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Frankie," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing