MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Heartbeat After the Fog": a moving account that traces a mother's journey of losing her daughter and how she handled the pain of loss with the help of the Lord. "The Heartbeat After the Fog" is the creation of published author Theresa Stover, a licensed mental health counselor. She works part-time at a private practice and in a community-based treatment center focusing on trauma, depression, and other life experiences.
Stover shares, "Heartbeat after the Fog was written by the mother who didn't realize her heart had stopped beating until over a year after the passing of her nineteen-year-old daughter. At that time, she had to search for healing so she could start to feel again. In her search, she realized how the Lord helped her in the process of watching her daughter worsen in her illness, how he prepared her for the passing, how he brought family together, and how she now uses this healing to help others as a licensed mental health counselor.
"This book goes beyond the mourning of a child. It goes on to discuss keeping the memory alive and celebrating your child. Cadence was an inspiration and continues to be one because we celebrate her life. We smile when we think of her because she meant that much to us. When we stop talking about our loved ones after they pass, it's like they never existed at all. Cadence existed, changed lives, and had a reason to be here for nineteen years. You can also move forward from the fog and allow your heart to beat again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Stover's new book is one woman's remarkable story of hope, love, and faith and a search for healing after a heartbreaking loss. The author continues to inspire others with her story and encourage them to find strength in the Lord.
